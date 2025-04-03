This Day in Top 40 History: April 3

April 3 has seen big winners at the Grammy Awards, including Olivio Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, and Silk Sonic. On this day, pop diva Adele's album 21 hit the UK charts at No.1, and concerts were canceled due to COVID-19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were impressive wins at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3:

2022: Olivia Rodrigo won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Driver's License," Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and Best new Artist.

2022: Other winners included Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Love for Sale, and Doja Cat Featuring SZA, who Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More."

Cultural Milestones

From a Kate Bush tour to benefit concerts, April 3 has hosted some great events:

2011: Pop diva Adele broke the U.K. chart record when her second album, 21, remained at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week. Adele still makes the charts thanks to her distinctive voice and soulful lyrics.

2017: Pop singer Zedd and other artists, including Incubus and Skrillex, performed at an American Civil Liberties Union benefit in support of the rights of immigrants, women, and Muslims.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 3 has seen the marriage of two mega songwriters and the cancellation of a Michael Buble concert:

1982: Pop songwriter and performer Burt Bacharach married songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. The couple's song "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" had earned them the Oscar for Best Song of the Year. Bacharach is known for hits such as "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," and Sager's most popular songs include "When I Need You" and "Midnight Blue."

2020: The much-anticipated Michel Buble concert scheduled at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City did not occur due to COVID-19 restrictions. This Canadian crooner is best known for songs such as "I Haven't Met You Yet" and renditions of "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart."