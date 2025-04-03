Wendy’s Adds DC Comics Figurines to Kids’ Meals Through June

Wendy's has rolled out 18 DC Comics figurines in Kids' Meals across the country, running until June 2024. The restaurant chain teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for this special collection.

Coming in six different sets, these tiny toys feature popular comic book heroes and villains. Customers can pick them up at restaurants, through the app, or when ordering online.

In a fresh approach, Wendy's hopes to get people of all ages - not just kids - excited about these toys. Each meal comes with either four nuggets, a burger, or cheeseburger, plus fries or apple slices and a drink.

Circle April 14 on your calendar. If you buy any premium combo through digital channels, you'll get a Kids' Meal free, including one of these special toys.

This move shows how fast-food places are changing their marketing game. They're now trying to catch the eye of both kids and grown-up collectors with limited-time deals.

Meanwhile, McDonald's jumped in with their own Minecraft Movie Meals promotion. These include game-themed toys and special codes that unlock bonus game content.

Licensed merchandise sales in the toy industry took off last year. Fast-food partnerships with entertainment brands jumped 15% compared to 2022.

Keep an eye out for more team-ups between restaurants and media companies this year. These partnerships have been great at bringing in customers during slower hours.

This DC Comics collaboration is Wendy's first big promotion of 2024, following earlier partnerships with sports groups and gaming companies.