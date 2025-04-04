A case I've been fascinated with for some time was the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island and if you're looking for a new true crime series to dive into, check out Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer on Netflix.

Because I've always loved true crime, a few years ago I started listening to the podcast Crime Junkie. It was there that I learned a lot about cases I either had never heard of at all or those that I only knew a bit about. Ashley Flowers and her cohost Brit do a great job of telling the full stories of the victims, the impact on the community and their killers, if they've been caught. That's where I first heard about the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island. And there's a new docuseries on Netflix out now that dives in even deeper.

Binge Or Bounce: Gone Girls The Long Island Serial Killer On Netflix

The Gilgo Beach killings took place between 1996 and 2011 on Long Island. It involved the murders of many women, the majority of them sex workers. This 3-part docuseries streaming now on Netflix really gives you the full picture of what happened to the victims through interviews with friends, family and law enforcement. It also makes you aware of the harsh reality at that time. There was corruption within the police department and it was as if sex workers were disposable and unworthy of an investigation. Police had a description of the man and his vehicle and did nothing. It wasn't until the death of Shannan Gilbert that things got taken more seriously.

In total, there were 11 bodies found on a remote stretch of the beach. It took years for them to finally make an arrest. If it had been done sooner, it could have possibly prevented the deaths of some of those girls.

This series is maddening and heartbreaking. But I'm glad that these families finally got justice with killer Rex Heuermann now behind bars. I really like how they told the stories of the victims from those closest to them, in some cases, their own children. The resilience of the families is truly incredible. They never, ever gave up on their girls.