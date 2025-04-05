ContestsEvents
The WiLD Bunch Cash Stash on B1039, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025. It all kicks…

Diana Beasley

Diana Beasley
The WiLD Bunch Cash Stash on B1039, presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys, is giving away a total of $125,000, in this multi-market contest, from April 7th through May 9th, 2025.

It all kicks off weekdays with The WiLD Bunch—listen for the KEYWORD starting at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 NOON, 3 PM, and 5 PM. That’s $1,000 up for grabs five times a day.

When you hear the KEYWORD, you’ll have 25 minutes (until :25 past the hour) to enter in one of the following ways:

  • Text it to 45911
  • Enter on the new B1039 app
  • Submit online at B1039.com

If we call you back, you’ve won $1,000. You must answer the phone, or we will move on to another winner.

The WiLD Bunch Cash Stash is presented by Anidjar & Levine, Accident Attorneys—call 1-800-747-FREE (1-800-747-3733).

