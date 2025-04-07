ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series runs Fridays through Sundays from March 7 to May 18, featuring 11 weekends of live musical acts alongside…

Diana Beasley

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series runs Fridays through Sundays from March 7 to May 18, featuring 11 weekends of live musical acts alongside diverse food and beverage options.

Guests can enjoy 85+ regional culinary offerings, wines, brews, and specialty cocktails while exploring flavors from around the world.

Included with park admission, the event offers a dynamic mix of pop, Latin, rock, and country concerts every weekend. More details at BuschGardensTampa.com.

Listen to B1039 to win tickets!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/7/25 - 4/18/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $400
  • Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens
busch gardensContest
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Let’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAH
ContestsLet’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAHDiana Beasley
Mother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2000 for Mom
ContestsMother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2000 for MomDiana Beasley
The WiLD Bunch Cash Stash
ContestsThe WiLD Bunch Cash StashDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect