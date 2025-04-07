Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival and Concert Series runs Fridays through Sundays from March 7 to May 18, featuring 11 weekends of live musical acts alongside diverse food and beverage options.
Guests can enjoy 85+ regional culinary offerings, wines, brews, and specialty cocktails while exploring flavors from around the world.
Included with park admission, the event offers a dynamic mix of pop, Latin, rock, and country concerts every weekend. More details at BuschGardensTampa.com.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 4/7/25 - 4/18/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $400
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens