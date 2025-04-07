Habitat for Humanity Kicks Off $600,000 Housing Drive for Women-Led Families

In Fort Myers, over 220 people packed The Forest Country Club on March 13, 2025, as Habitat for Humanity kicked off its 15th Women Build season. The group aims to hit $600,000 in donations by Mother's Day to build homes for families led by women.

Twenty-eight donors made five-year pledges as SuperPeople of Women Build at the launch event. Their gifts will create housing for single moms and their kids, who make up 87% of those getting help from the local Habitat branch.

"This campaign transforms lives — not just for the families who now have a place to call home, but also for the volunteers and donors who have discovered the power of building together," said Becky Lucas, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, to the North Fort Myers Neighbor.

A mom who got her house through the program spoke at the event. She told the crowd how a stable home changed everything for her kids.