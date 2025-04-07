ContestsEvents
Let’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Saturday, October 18th at 8pm Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience – is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift.  We can show you incredible things,…

Diana Beasley

Saturday, October 18th at 8pm

Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience - is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift.  We can show you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen  Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, we’re bringing the  communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far.

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/7/25 - 4/11/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $100
  • Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH
