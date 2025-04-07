Let’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAH
Saturday, October 18th at 8pm
Let’s Sing Taylor - A Live Band Experience - is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. We can show you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, we’re bringing the communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 4/7/25 - 4/11/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $100
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH