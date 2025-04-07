Mother’s Day Sweepstakes: A Chance to Win $2000 for Mom
This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate the incredible moms who give so much every day. Whether it’s supporting their kids, caring for their families, or managing the countless tasks…
This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate the incredible moms who give so much every day. Whether it's supporting their kids, caring for their families, or managing the countless tasks that come with motherhood, moms are the heart of every home. They deserve all the love, appreciation, and recognition they can get.
That's why we're excited to offer you a chance to win $2000 for your mom this Mother’s Day! It's the perfect way to show her just how much she means to you.
This is a multi-market contest operated by Audience.