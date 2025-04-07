Naples Chef Plans Second Restaurant Following USA Today Honor

After winning national recognition, Kayla Pfeiffer picked a location for her next venture, Heyday Cookshop. The Naples-based chef, whose Bicyclette Cookshop made USA Today's Restaurants of the Year 2025, will bring fresh flavors to the city's dining scene.

"Beyond just serving great food, we want Heyday to be a communal space — a gathering place not only for diners but also for chefs to collaborate, innovate, and showcase a variety of concepts," said Pfeiffer to Naples News.

The upcoming spot at U.S. 41 and Neapolitan will serve New American dishes. While different from her first venture, it stays true to her vision of creative local cooking. The kitchen will mix tried-and-true methods with bold new ideas.

At just 29, Pfeiffer's skills shine bright. She won Food Network's Chopped in 2024 and caught the eye of James Beard Award judges, making the semifinal round for Emerging Chef in 2025.

"While it's definitely a bit of a bummer, I'm really proud that we were able to put Naples on the map in any way with the James Beard recognition," said Pfeiffer to Naples News.

She cut her teeth in top kitchens before launching Bicyclette in November 2023. Her past work includes running The French Brasserie, Bar Tulia, and crafting dishes for PJK Neighborhood Chinese.

At Heyday, food meets art in unexpected ways. Staff will share their creative talents through music and art displays, adding fresh dimensions to the dining experience.