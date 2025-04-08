Fort Myers Plans To Tear Down Royal Palm Square for New Mixed Development

Next month marks the start of Royal Palm Square's demolition in Fort Myers. The site will transform into a mix of medical offices, a hotel, and apartments — shifting away from earlier ideas for fancy homes and dining spots.

"The last thing we want is another blighted property," said Mayor Kevin Anderson to WINK News. "So we're excited, whether it's office, medical office, whether it's residential combination. We're excited to see the activity there, to see that piece of land reactivated."

Just three businesses still run in the once-busy center: Broadway Palm Theater, a salon, and a gym. They'll stay open while workers take down the east side of the building.

"Right now it doesn't look that great," said Will Prather, owner of Broadway Palm, to WINK News. "Looks very disarray. There's still hurricane damage."

Prather's theater has stood strong through many changes. His shows went on during bridge work in the 1990s, money troubles in 2008, bad weather, and even COVID-19.