Jet-Puffed Offers Budget-Friendly Easter Solution with Dip & Decorate Dozen Kit

With egg prices soaring by nearly 40% since December and shortages making them harder to find, many families are struggling to keep up with Easter traditions. As the holiday approaches, parents are turning to social media and online resources to find creative and affordable alternatives to traditional egg decorating. In response to this, Jet-Puffed, a leading brand in the marshmallow category, has introduced a solution that promises to make Easter celebrations both affordable and fun: the limited-edition Dip & Decorate Dozen kit.

This innovative kit offers a mess-free, budget-friendly way for families to create Easter masterpieces. Priced at just $1.99, the kit includes everything needed to decorate a dozen "eggs" without the hassle of traditional egg dyeing. The price of $1.99 is strikingly similar to the average cost of a dozen jumbo eggs in early 2022, before the price increases began. Since the price of eggs is expected to rise even further by the end of the year, the Jet-Puffed kit presents a timely alternative to high-cost, hard-to-find eggs.

The Dip & Decorate Dozen kit from Jet-Puffed features a variety of colorful, marshmallow-based products that families can use to create their Easter decorations. The kit is designed to be a fun and easy solution, allowing kids and adults alike to enjoy a festive activity without the usual mess or cost associated with traditional egg decorating. It's a creative way for families to engage in the Easter tradition without breaking the bank.