Crumbl Cookies and the Kardashians: A Sugary Mistake I’d Make Again

It just had to be cookies. Look, I don’t wake up thinking about the Kardashians. Like, ever. I know they exist. I know they do... things. But they’re not exactly the topic of my inner monologue while I’m brushing my teeth or wondering where my other sock went.

But cookies?

Cookies are different. Cookies are daily thoughts. Hourly thoughts, honestly.

So when my 13-year-old daughter came in all hyped like, “Daddy, we’re going out for the Kardashians,” I blinked. HARD. I was like, “No way, Jose. Not today.”

She rolled her eyes and said, “Nooo, we’re going to Crumbl. For the Kardashians. Duh.”

OK, now you have my attention, kid. Because while I can scroll right past Kim and crew on Instagram without a second thought, I cannot scroll past a warm Crumbl cookie with gooey frosting.

Apparently, Crumbl and the Kardashians teamed up to drop a limited-edition box of boujee treats. And you know what? I gave in. Because when my kid hit me with those puppy dog eyes and a “Please, Daddy,” I crumbled. Pun intended. So off we went, hunting down cookies like sugar detectives. Here’s what we found...

Keeping up with the Kardashian's Cookies:

Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake : Think birthday cake vibes—yellow cake, fudge frosting, a chocolate glaze, and curls on top like it just walked out of a fancy salon.

: Think birthday cake vibes—yellow cake, fudge frosting, a chocolate glaze, and curls on top like it just walked out of a fancy salon. Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake : Super rich, gluten-free, and topped with raspberries. My daughter said it tastes like “health but make it chocolate.”

: Super rich, gluten-free, and topped with raspberries. My daughter said it tastes like “health but make it chocolate.” Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie : Warm cinnamon snickerdoodle smothered in white chocolate and cinnamon crunch. Basically a hug in cookie form.

: Warm cinnamon snickerdoodle smothered in white chocolate and cinnamon crunch. Basically a hug in cookie form. Khloe’s Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie : Brownie + mousse + ganache. This thing was a whole event.

: Brownie + mousse + ganache. This thing was a whole event. Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie : A cookie that tastes like another cookie, with cookie dough on it. Cookieception.

: A cookie that tastes like another cookie, with cookie dough on it. Cookieception. Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie: Pink frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and pure sugar energy. My daughter said it was “totally extra” and devoured it in under 30 seconds.

The whole box was $22.99, which is wild, but so are Kardashians and this cookie lineup.

So, did we get a taste of the Kardashians? Yep.

Did I enjoy it more than I thought I would? Also yep.

Do I think my daughter secretly idolizes them? I hope not. She says no, but she did start talking with a lot more vocal fry after that first cookie.