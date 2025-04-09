Fort Myers Looks to Get $300,000 Grant for New Waterfront Park

City leaders are asking for $300,000 from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to turn an empty island into a public park. The island, close to Edison Bridge, will feature docks, beaches, and paths along the Caloosahatchee River.

Legacy Island Park will have a five-slit dock for boats, an observation pier, and two beaches for paddlecraft.

To protect the beaches, a living shoreline will be created, integrating natural elements that both foster wildlife and safeguard the land.. Plants and special materials will work together as guards against waves. This green shield does double duty: it stops sand from washing away while giving animals places to live.

The project also aims to remove any invasive plant species, replacing them with mangroves to enhance the local ecosystems. These changes will make stronger shores and better spots for fish and birds to call home.