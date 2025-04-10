Lee County Schools Look at Later Start Times, Parents Divided on Changes

The Lee County School Board is considering a significant shift in school start and dismissal times in an effort to address ongoing bussing issues across the district. A vote on the proposed changes took place during the Apr. 8 board meeting, with many parents closely watching the outcome due to the potential impact on thousands of families.

The plan under consideration would adjust high school dismissal times from 1:35 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., potentially improving morning transportation logistics and raising concerns about after-school commitments and traffic patterns.

For parents like Carina Ramos, whose daughter is in 10th grade, the change represents a step toward greater student safety. "It's too early. She leaves the house around 5:45. The speeding from some of the people, they don't see them," Ramos told WINK News, referring to the dangers of students waiting for buses in the dark.

While some parents welcome the potential shift, others remain cautious. Rita Marie, a grandmother in the district, expressed concerns about the effect on daily schedules. "There's pros and cons to everything," said Marie. "I would have a big concern with that too. I think as a parent, if that was me, I would wait with my child in the dark until the bus or with their ride comes."

Marie also pointed out that the current schedule offers more convenience and instills discipline, and she worries that later dismissal times could create additional traffic issues during peak hours.