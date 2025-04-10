South Fort Myers’ Roadhouse Café Shutting Down April 30 After 17 Years

After nearly two decades of serving fine dining, classic cocktails, and live music in a Manhattan jazz club-inspired setting, the Roadhouse Café in South Fort Myers will close its doors on Apr. 30. Owners Marc and Sherri Neely announced the closure due to an expiring lease and high costs associated with relocating the restaurant.

“We plan on (April) 30th being the last day,” said Marc Neely, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Sherri. “We had a meeting last Monday (Mar. 31) to let the staff know. Now it's really picking up. When customers find out they're making three or four reservations in the coming weeks.”

Since opening in 2007, the Roadhouse Café has built a devoted following with its signature steaks, seafood, and intimate live music performances. Its faithful customer base and stable staff — including a chef who has worked in the restaurant since day one — have helped maintain an unforgettable and welcoming vibe for guests over the years.

As word of the closure spreads, the restaurant has seen a flood of reservations as loyal customers hope to get one last meal. Neely wants to give employees a full month so they will have time to find new jobs to help support the team. The final day of service will only proceed as planned if key staff can stay through the end of April.

The Neelys are still contemplating their next steps, which may include retirement or expanding into new career ventures. At the same time, the future of the plaza where the restaurant is located has yet to be determined—the landlord has not shared any information about potential redevelopment plans.