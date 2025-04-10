Having a great product you invented is great, but having the money you need to mass produce it can be a challenge. And one Southwest Florida critter catcher hopes to reel in a big Shark Tank deal.

Seth Brattain has been the owner of SlethReptiles in Southwest Florida since 2013. He's the go-to for animal and wildlife removal. Everything from armadillos to snakes, cane toads, raccoons and more. But not only does he remove these critters, he has also invented a product that not only does he use for his business, but for homeowners and pest control companies to put to use as well: the Critter Master Pro- The Ultimate Critter Trap. This trap is child and pet-safe, plus catches animals in a humane way.

Seth Brattain

Southwest Florida Critter Catcher Hopes to Reel in 'Shark Tank' Deal

Seth joined The WiLD Bunch this week to talk about his travels to Philadelphia this week in hopes of getting onto Shark Tank. The first round is this Friday where he'll do a 60-second pitch to their casting team and if they like it, he'll move on to the show. Between pictures, videos and pitching this product at expos over the last year, he's feeling confident about getting in front of the sharks ready to make a deal.

So if he has a great product, why does he need Shark Tank?

The problem that Seth has run into since inventing the Critter Master Pro Trap isn't interest in the product, that's there, it's getting the money together to get a bulk order, which he says could be anywhere between $200,000-$300,000.

We're wishing Seth the best of luck!