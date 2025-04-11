Fort Myers Grilled Cheese Showdown Helps Feed Local Students

The Grilled Cheese Showdown returns Saturday, bringing together food, fun, and philanthropy at Millennial Brewing Company from noon to 8 p.m. The family- and pet-friendly event is free to attend and will feature local restaurants and food trucks competing to serve up the best grilled cheese sandwiches in Southwest Florida.

Guests can sample the novel spins on the ultimate comfort food while they sip drinks and enjoy music in a neighborhood party setting. On their receipt as they leave, each guest gets a ticket with which to vote on three competition categories, including Best Grilled Cheese Overall, Most Creative Grilled Cheese and Crowd Favorite.Winners will receive trophies and bragging rights.

More than just a celebration of cheesy goodness, the event supports a critical cause. Proceeds from the Grilled Cheese Showdown will benefit SWFL Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that provides weekend meals to local children who might otherwise go hungry.

"It's a need that I don't think a lot of people necessarily understand or know about. But there's a lot of kids who go home from school every day and on the weekends and don't have enough food to eat," said Kyle to Gulf Coast News.

Millennial Brewing Company, the event host, has a longstanding dedication to supporting the community and has contributed to more than 250 local charities. Their continued partnership with local nonprofits helps raise awareness for underserved needs in the region while bringing people together in meaningful and delicious ways.