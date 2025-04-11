Fort Myers Pizza Shop Little Sicily Takes Home Top Prize in Local Contest

New to the local dining scene, Little Sicily has been named the best pizza restaurant in Lee County by The News-Press for 2025 following a spirited run in the newspaper's Bracket Challenge. It bested more than a dozen other finalists, including Uncle Rico's and Pezzo, to take home the first place prize at the eatery, which opened in August 2023 and is co-owned by Joey Basile and his uncle, Pierre Carvello.

"People always say I come from a pizza dynasty," owner Joey Basile told The News-Press. Weekend nights buzz with activity as staff pull 150 to 200 pizzas from blazing ovens.

The restaurant is renowned for its scratch kitchen, using fresh ingredients, homemade sauces, and family recipes passed down through generations. Its signature dishes, such as the Little Sicily Special and Margherita pizza, have built a loyal clientele, especially direction from employees of the nearby Lee County Sheriff's Office and Friday night regulars.

Basile has deep roots in the pizza business. Marco and Uncle Sal were both respected figures in the pizzeria community in Florida, and Joey learned the trade from them and has been carrying on with their legacy of quality and personalized service. He also picked up early experience in Southwest Florida pizzerias, honing a deep understanding of the local pizza landscape, which would prove valuable when Little Sicily launched.

The menu also features wings, pasta, and rotating lunch specials, all made in-house. The restaurant's success, Basile credits to both the supportive community in the area and his desire to pay homage to his family's culinary roots.