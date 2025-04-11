ContestsEvents
Listen To Win: Jordan Davis Ain’t Enough Road Tour

Saturday, October 25th at Hertz Arena with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show before they go on sale Friday, April…

Saturday, October 25th at Hertz Arena with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show before they go on sale Friday, April 18th at 10am!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/14/25 - 4/18/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected:10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
