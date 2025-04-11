ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Listen To Win: ‘Waitress’ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Showing now thru May 24th, 2025 Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped…

Diana Beasley

Showing now thru May 24th, 2025

Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!

The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.

Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 4/14/25 - 4/18/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 10a - 3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $138
  • Who is providing the prize: Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Broadway Palm Dinner TheaterContest
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Enter to Win: Jordan Davis Ain’t Enough Road Tour
ContestsEnter to Win: Jordan Davis Ain’t Enough Road TourDiana Beasley
Let’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAH
ContestsLet’s Sing Taylor at Barbara B. Mann PAHDiana Beasley
Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival
ContestsBusch Gardens Food and Wine FestivalDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect