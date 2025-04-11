Listen To Win: ‘Waitress’ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
Showing now thru May 24th, 2025
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.
Content Guide: Waitress The Musical contains mature content, including strong language, domestic violence, and sexual situations. Rated PG13
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 4/14/25 - 4/18/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 10a - 3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $138
- Who is providing the prize: Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre