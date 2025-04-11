Listen To Win: ‘Waitress’ at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The heartwarming musical of Jenna, a small-town waitress with a talent for baking pies. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Jenna finds solace and strength in her pies and dreams of a better life. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery, supported by her quirky coworkers and a new doctor in town. With a stirring score by Sara Bareilles, Waitress serves up a story of resilience, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness.