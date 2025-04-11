We're just over a month away from the opening of Epic Universe and one of the worlds you can explore at the new park is How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk.

At Epic Universe there are 5 worlds to explore, each one completely different from the next. There's Dark Universe that pays tribute to Universal's monsters. Celestial Park is the world between worlds. Super Nintendo World is all about Mario and Donkey Kong. There's a brand new Harry Potter world that takes you from 1920s Paris to the 1990s British Ministry. And a world dedicated to Vikings and fire-breathing dragons: How to Train Your Dragon- Isle of Berk.

Soar into Adventure Inside How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Epic Universe

If you've seen the movie How to Train Your Dragon you will be so impressed by how they were able to bring it to life in an incredibly realistic way. And you'll see all your favorite characters including Hiccup, Gobber the Belch, Astrid, Toothless and more.

Marija/BBGI

One of my favorite things here was a live stage show called The Untrainable Dragon. The animatronics were incredible, the story was sweet and there were a few surprises that blew the crowd away.

If you're a fan of rides, you'll find 3 in this world: Dragon Racer's Rally, Fyre Drill and Hiccup's Wing Gliders. I get pretty bad motion sickness, so the only ride I went on was Fyre Drill. It's a super cute water ride where you're in a boat shooting at different targets. I came off the ride pretty dry, but those on the other side of the boat were soaked, so expect to get wet. Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a family coaster and Dragon Racer's Rally is a spinny, swoopy ride that you can control the wildness or mildness of.

Marija/BBGI

There's also a huge play area for kids called Viking Training Camp with slides, instruments, things to climb and jump on.

This will be a world you'll love and there is so much to do and look at. It's incredible.

Epic Universe opens May 22. For more info and to purchase tickets, click here