Lava Chicken Cravings Led Us Straight to McDonald’s Minecraft Meal

So after watching the new Minecraft movie at the theater (which was actually pretty awesome), my daughter and I were starving. And for some reason, all we could think about was lava chicken. The song in the movie just made it sound so spicy and cool. We had to have some.

Of course, there’s no actual “lava chicken” place around us, so I figured the next best thing would be those new Minecraft meals at McDonald’s. I’d seen the ads with the Nether Flame Sauce and thought, “Why not?” Spicy nuggets? Minecraft toys? Count us in.

Lava Chicken Attack:

We rolled up to our local McDonald’s, both hyped. The Minecraft Meal comes with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece McNugget, plus a Hi-C Lavaburst and the real star of the show—the Nether Flame Sauce. I swear, that sauce looked like it could burn through a pickaxe. My daughter was excited more about the toy, but I was lowkey just as pumped. I had my eyes on that purple Grimace Egg one. Grimace has always been my guy.

We got home, opened up our meals, and dove in. My daughter? She was totally fine. She dipped her nuggets in the Nether Flame Sauce like it was ketchup. Meanwhile, I took one bite and immediately felt like my tongue had been dropped into the lava pool from the movie. I powered through, though—had to live the full lava chicken experience.

Then came the toy reveal. We both opened our boxes at the same time. She got this Minecraft-style cube that looked like a Big Mac—I think? Honestly, pretty cool. But I won. I got the Grimace Egg. Purple. Perfect. It even came with a special code that unlocks a matching Minecraft skin, which is such a fun extra.