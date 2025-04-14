3 Highlights from Coachella 2025 Weekend 1

Ah... Coachella 2025, a whirlwind of music, collaborations, and questionable fashion choices. With headliners like Lady Gaga who is again accused of incorporating “satanic rituals” to her performance, Weekend 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, reminded us that there’s no party like a party in the middle of the desert, with performers and famous attendees making the temperature hotter.

Coachella 2025 Highlights

Here are some highlights during Coachella's Weekend 1.

Charli XCX Brought Brat Experience with Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan

Charli XCX’s Coachella performance was a Brat experience when she was joined by her all-star collaborators who performed their respective parts from her album. Troye Sivan was the first to hit the stage for “Talk Talk.” Then came Lorde, surprising fans with her verse on the “Girl, so confusing” remix. The final guest appearance came courtesy of Billie Eilish, who delivered her part from the “Guess” remix, according to Billboard.

A White Lotus Reunion

Lisa, a member of the uber-successful Korean girl group BLACKPINK—who also made her acting debut in White Lotus Season 3, performed during Weekend 1 of Coachella (Jennie, another BLACKPINK member, also performed in a separate set). Among the attendees at her set were her White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion, per Page Six.

The actor posted a video of himself dancing on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Excuse my dancing, I had a cocktail. @lalalisa_m crushed it.”

Lisa also referenced her character on the show during her set, “For the ‘White Lotus’ fans, you might be surprised to see Mook on stage. This is her when she’s not working.”

Singer-songwriter d4vd Viral Backflip

d4dvd, real name David Anthony Burke’s backflip is going viral for the wrong reason. In videos already circulating online, the singer-songwriter attempted to do a backflip while shirtless to entertain the crowds but ended up faceplanting in an epic way, the New York post reported.

The singer miscalculated his steps and planted his face on stage with serious force, in spite of the loud music the thud was still heard. Fans commented on the video wondering if the singer was checked for a concussion because it was such “a bad fall.” Although, they are still commending him for handling it “like a champ” and how “impressive” it was “because he never dropped the mic.”