Nine Athletes and Coaches Join Lee County Sports Hall of Fame

Wide receiver Adrian Arrington #16 of the Michigan Wolverines makes a one-handed catch over cornerback Markihe Anderson #14 of the Florida Gators
The Lee County Athletic Conference recently celebrated the achievements of some of its most distinguished athletes and coaches by inducting nine new members into its Hall of Fame. The ceremony highlighted decades of local excellence, leadership, and inspiration across a wide range of sports.

Among the inductees was Markihe Anderson, a four-sport athlete from Dunbar High School and a two-time national champion at the University of Florida. Anderson expressed deep gratitude for the honor and reflected on the importance of his local roots. Longtime coaches Martin Cardenas and Frank Turco were also recognized. Cardenas amassed more than 500 career wins over three decades at Mariner High, while Turco led Estero High's baseball program to 12 district titles, making it a regional powerhouse.

Margaret Sirianni, a trailblazer for girls' golf in Lee County and former school board member, was honored for her commitment to athletics and education, having coached a team to a state runner-up finish in 1978 and championed student-athlete programs. PGA Tour veteran George McNeill, a North Fort Myers graduate and 1992 golf champion, was also inducted after compiling more than 315 starts and 21 top-10 finishes during his professional career.

Fort Myers High graduate Krissy Gear was recognized for her dominance in track and field, with six state titles and a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. She is now preparing for the Paris Olympic Trials. BJ Edwards, Lehigh's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,864 points, returned to his alma mater in 2022 as head coach. Jayron Kearse, who played at Cypress Lake and South Fort Myers, went on to an eight-year NFL career, delivering an inspirational speech to young athletes during the event.

Mariner alum Mike Zunino, a nearly decade-long MLB catcher and 2021 All-Star, was also celebrated for his achievements, including an appearance in the 2020 World Series. “This is one of the top classes that I can remember going in,” said Fort Myers head football coach Sammy Sirianni Jr., capturing the pride and legacy represented by this exceptional group.

