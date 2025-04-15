Broadway Palm Dinner Theater is located in Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers. It has anchored the plaza for 30 years at the base of the Midpoint Bridge on Colonial Blvd.

I have seen some incredible shows at the Broadway Palm in Fort Myers and I'm excited because they've just announced their 2025-2026 season.

Ever since the first time I went to Broadway Palm almost 2 years ago, I fell in love with it. It's a dinner theater with great food and the shows are wonderful. My favorites so far have been Chicago and The Addams Family, but the variety of plays and musicals they have at the theater is great. There really is something for everyone. There have been those that have been focused around an artist like Buddy Holly and Elvis, plays with no music at all like The Mousetrap and some with little to no speaking like Swing!

Friday night was opening night for their brand new show Waitress, and I was invited, along with other members of the media, to attend. It had a lot of hilarious moments which I enjoyed, with the standout characters being Dawn and Ogie. Without spoiling it, let's just say that they absolutely made the show. The entire theater was laughing out loud which makes for such a great vibe in the room. The score was also written by Sara Bareilles, so you'll hear her influence in the music. Waitress is playing through May 24 at Broadway Palm.

Marija/BBGI

Broadway Palm Announces Their 2025-2026 Season

Last week Broadway Palm announced their 2025-2026 season and I'm so excited. There are so many great shows on the way. Still to come this season is Legally Blonde which begins May 30 and Annie which opens on July 3.

The 33rd season has been announced with 7 shows announced, and more still to come. From classics to comedies, this season will be one you won't wait to miss. Murder for Two, A Christmas Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cats, All Shook Up, The Sounds of 1967 and The Wizard of Oz. Tickets for Season 33 go on sale June 1.