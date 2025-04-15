Fort Myers Woman Takes Home $1 Million Lottery Prize, Opts for $640K Cash Payout

Billie Jo Hannah, a 46-year-old Fort Myers resident, has claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game, marking a major win for the Southwest Florida local. Hannah purchased her lucky ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 20300 Grande Oak Shoppes Boulevard in Estero. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Hannah reported her winnings on April 13 at the Florida Lottery's Fort Myers District Office and chose a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000. Her victory is part of a more general trend of success linked to the Florida Lottery's popular scratch-off games, which comprise 74% of ticket sales and have long played a significant role in funding public education in the state.

The $50 Scratch-Off game from which Hannah won her prize has some of the best odds and payouts, including two lifetime prizes and 234 $1 million prizes, the lottery said. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4. 50. Since the launch of Florida Lottery scratch-off games, more than $65.5 billion in prizes have been awarded, creating 2,283 millionaires.