Greek Restaurant Estia Opening Huge 400-Seat Spot in Naples

Estia, a Greek dining spot from the northeast, is opening its first Florida site in Naples on April 17. The 400-seat venue will fill the former Bokamper's building at 8990 Fontana Del Sol Way.

"We're excited to expand to North Naples and share our family recipes and culture with the community," said Gus Pashalis, co-owner of Estia, in a statement to the Business Observer. "We want our guests to experience the warmth of Greek hospitality, along with the incredible flavors of the Mediterranean."

Windows frame a peaceful pond view and guests can dine outside on the sweeping patio. Inside, authentic Greek design touches transform the space into a slice of the Mediterranean.

Fresh catches star on the menu. Chefs prepare Lavraki, which is European sea bass, and Tsipoura, the prized Royal Dorado. They split and grill Karavides (langoustines) in their shells, finishing them with bright ladolemono.

Traditional Greek cooking also fills the menu, with options like lamb chops, dolmades, spanakopita, and grilled octopus.