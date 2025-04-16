ContestsEvents
Naples Man Wins $1 Million From Marco Island Lottery Ticket

Rebecca Allen
Florida Lottery

A lucky scratch-off ticket turned into gold for Alexander Demooy at a Marco Island Publix. The 38-year-old Naples local struck it rich, walking away with a cool million from the Florida Lottery.

Instead of stretching out his windfall, Demooy snagged a one-time payout of $640,000. His winning ticket came from the pricey 500X THE CASH game, which costs $50 to play. 500X THE CASH is Florida's biggest game. Winners can grab up to $25 million, with odds of 1-in-4.23 for any prize.

The Publix on S. Barfield Drive received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-offs have sent more than $19.8 billion to boost Florida education and awarded over $65.5 billion in prizes since their introduction.

