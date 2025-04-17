Doritos Has New Flavors—But Are They Any Good?

Are the new Doritos Flavors any good? Let's find out. You see, sometimes I feel like Indiana Jones, but instead of ancient treasure, I’m hunting snacks at a convenience store at 11 at night. The lights are buzzing, the clerk looks half-asleep, and I’m roaming the aisles like I’m on a mission. You never know what kind of foodie treasure you’re going to dig up. And tonight? I struck gold. Or more like, Golden Sriracha—and Late Night Loaded Taco—two new flavors of Doritos I hadn’t seen before.

Let me be clear: I’ve always been a Doritos fan. I eat them straight from the bag, sometimes on sandwiches, and once or twice I’ve thrown them on a burger. But after tonight, I’m seriously thinking about tossing them on tacos. Because wow—these new flavors are fire in totally different ways.

First up: Golden Sriracha. These were tangy and a little sweet, with that signature Sriracha kick. And yes, there’s honey in there too—what I like to call “bee vomit” (don’t overthink it). I liked them, but they didn’t blow me away. Solid crunch, nice flavor, but a little too far on the sweet side for me. I’d give them a 6 out of 10.

But then came the Late Night Loaded Taco flavor. I’ve had taco-flavored Doritos before, but these are on a different level. They taste like a real taco: meat, cheese, lettuce, even a little bit of sour cream. It’s kind of crazy how much they nailed the flavor. It reminded me of a Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, but in chip form. Honestly? I was impressed. I give this one a strong 8 out of 10. I’d probably still choose a real taco if I had the option, but for a chip? Pretty dang good.

So next time you’re bored or just out late, check your local 7-Eleven, Circle K or RaceTrac. You never know what snack treasures are waiting on the shelves. Stay curious—and stay hungry.

Doritos Rating Breakdown:

Flavor Taste Creativity Overall Score Golden Sriracha 6/10 7/10 6/10 Late Night Loaded Taco 8/10 9/10 8/10