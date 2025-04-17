Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Ready for Easter at Their Oklahoma Ranch

ContestsEvents
Laura Adkins
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

On April 12, Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram reel showing spring touches at the Oklahoma chapel, the same spot where she and Blake Shelton tied the knot back in 2021. Her young son Apollo pitched in, gathering purple blooms from the grounds.

"My purple irises are just in time for Easter. A little reminder that everything blooms when it's ready," Stefani wrote as the caption.

The small white chapel holds special meaning. Built at Shelton's request for their wedding day, its entrance features a wooden cross where they exchanged vows amid a sea of blossoms.

During the ceremony, Shelton stunned his bride by singing his vows. "I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time," said Shelton to People.

His heartfelt tune "We Can Reach the Stars" speaks of moonlit promises. Now, their fresh 2024 track "Purple Irises" plays as the backdrop in the video for their Easter preparations.

When not performing or filming in LA, the music stars slip away to this quiet Oklahoma haven. Fresh spring touches fill the chapel, while painted eggs and soft yarn bunnies dot the space.

Their paths first crossed in the red chairs of The Voice studio. Each brought past chapters — Stefani's marriage to Gavin Rossdale yielded three children, while Shelton had wed both Kaynette Gern and Miranda Lambert.

