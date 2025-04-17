McDonald’s Bringing Back Snack Wraps in 2025 After Eight-Year Wait

A viral social media post that got 1.4 million views shared the big news - McDonald's Snack Wraps are coming back. Their mysterious message "snack wraps 0x.14.2025" suggests they'll return before next October.

"The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025... This has a cult following... I get so many emails into my inbox about this product," said U.S. President Joe Erlinger to People.

Last spotted in 2016, this portable snack first showed up in 2006. The simple but delicious combo wrapped chicken, crisp lettuce, cheese, and sauce options in a soft tortilla. Making them during rush hours took too long, leading to their disappearance.

While McDonald's backed away, competitors jumped in. Burger King launched their Royal Crispy Wrap. Wendy's followed with a Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap. These newer versions cost double - $5-6 compared to the original's $2-3 price tag.

The wrap's comeback fits with the McCrispy line, showing McDonald's focus on chicken options. They're looking to boost chicken sales by 2026, making waves in the fast-food industry.

During a recent earnings call, Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski talked about the strong customer demand. More info about their chicken plans will come out this year as the chain looks ahead.

With 13,500 U.S. locations and 43,500 restaurants worldwide, menu changes ripple through the entire food industry. Even small tweaks affect millions of meals every day.

New chicken tenders are hitting menus this year too. This move shows how customers are picking chicken over beef more often, changing how McDonald's plans its menu.