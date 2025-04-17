ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Express Bus Route to Link Lehigh and Fort Myers; Park and Ride Facility Opens Next Week

Starting April 24, buses will connect Lehigh and Fort Myers on a new express route. The service runs through a transit hub at 1121 Village Lakes Blvd. The station sits by Lehigh Acres Park, offering riders…

Rebecca Allen
A blurred Stockholm bus on the Skanstull bridge.
Getty Royalty Free

Starting April 24, buses will connect Lehigh and Fort Myers on a new express route. The service runs through a transit hub at 1121 Village Lakes Blvd.

The station sits by Lehigh Acres Park, offering riders covered spots to wait and clean bathrooms. People who need special access will find easy-to-use parking spots, and everyone can power up their phones while they wait.

Buses on routes 110 and 515 will stop at the station. People can also catch ULTRA Mobility rides to get around Lehigh Acres from this spot.

By skipping most stops along the way, the express service cuts down trip times significantly. Buses speed straight from the Lehigh station to Edison Mall's transfer point in Fort Myers, making the trip much faster than before.

As this service starts up, the seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach trams wind down their runs on April 23.

edison mallFort MyersLeeTranLehigh acres
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Wawa Giving Out Free Coffee to Mark 61st Anniversary
Local NewsWawa Giving Out Free Coffee to Mark 61st AnniversaryDiana Beasley
Naples Man Wins $1 Million From Marco Island Lottery Ticket
Local NewsNaples Man Wins $1 Million From Marco Island Lottery TicketRebecca Allen
North Naples Publix Construction Hit With $3 Billion Price Tag From New Tariffs
Local NewsNorth Naples Publix Construction Hit With $3 Billion Price Tag From New TariffsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect