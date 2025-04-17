New Express Bus Route to Link Lehigh and Fort Myers; Park and Ride Facility Opens Next Week

Starting April 24, buses will connect Lehigh and Fort Myers on a new express route. The service runs through a transit hub at 1121 Village Lakes Blvd.

The station sits by Lehigh Acres Park, offering riders covered spots to wait and clean bathrooms. People who need special access will find easy-to-use parking spots, and everyone can power up their phones while they wait.

Buses on routes 110 and 515 will stop at the station. People can also catch ULTRA Mobility rides to get around Lehigh Acres from this spot.

By skipping most stops along the way, the express service cuts down trip times significantly. Buses speed straight from the Lehigh station to Edison Mall's transfer point in Fort Myers, making the trip much faster than before.