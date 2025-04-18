$90.8M Bridge Project Kicks off To Replace Big Carlos Pass Bridge

Construction started on a towering 60-foot fixed-span bridge at Big Carlos Pass last spring. This new structure will link Fort Myers Beach to Lover's Key and replace the aging crossing that stands there now.

Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC won the $90.8 million contract and plans to finish by mid-2026. Workers will build the new span on the Gulf side while keeping the current bridge running.

Once finished, the old bridge will be demolished and repurposed under the waves as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico.

The updated structure boasts new features like pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, and wider paths to enhance accessibility. This bridge should serve the community for the next 75 years.

Initial blueprints included a fishing pier, but those plans fell through when the National Marine Fisheries wouldn't approve.