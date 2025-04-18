ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

$90.8M Bridge Project Kicks off To Replace Big Carlos Pass Bridge

Construction started on a towering 60-foot fixed-span bridge at Big Carlos Pass last spring. This new structure will link Fort Myers Beach to Lover’s Key and replace the aging crossing that stands there now….

Rebecca Allen
Kayak Storage Kayaks stored at Lee County Manatee Park
© The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau

Construction started on a towering 60-foot fixed-span bridge at Big Carlos Pass last spring. This new structure will link Fort Myers Beach to Lover's Key and replace the aging crossing that stands there now.

Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC won the $90.8 million contract and plans to finish by mid-2026. Workers will build the new span on the Gulf side while keeping the current bridge running.

Once finished, the old bridge will be demolished and repurposed under the waves as an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The updated structure boasts new features like pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, and wider paths to enhance accessibility. This bridge should serve the community for the next 75 years.

Initial blueprints included a fishing pier, but those plans fell through when the National Marine Fisheries wouldn't approve. 

Recent aerial photos show just how much bigger the replacement bridge will stretch across the water.

Fort Myers BeachLover's Key
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Florida Kicks Off $45M Fight Against Invasive Fish With 2025 Tournament
Local NewsFlorida Kicks Off $45M Fight Against Invasive Fish With 2025 TournamentRebecca Allen
Southwest Florida Plans 80-Mile Trail Network From Naples to Fort Myers
Local NewsSouthwest Florida Plans 80-Mile Trail Network From Naples to Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Costco Doubles Gas Pumps at Gulf Coast Town Center To Cut Wait Times
Local NewsCostco Doubles Gas Pumps at Gulf Coast Town Center To Cut Wait TimesRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect