BTS’ Jin Announces Solo World Tour + 2nd Solo Album ‘Echo’

“Worldwide Handsome” Jin is set to make ARMY’s hearts flutter in person.

That’s right—BTS’ Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, has announced his first-ever solo tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, kicking off on June 28 and wrapping up on July 6. The tour will hit nine cities around the globe, with two nights in each.

June 28-29: Goyang, Korea at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5-6: Chiba, Japan at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12-13: Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17-18: Anaheim, California at Honda Center

July 22-23: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

July 26-27: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Aug. 5-6: London, U.K. at The O2

Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

The announcement of tour dates followed the news that the oldest BTS member is preparing to release his second solo album Echo, six months after the release of his first album, Happy. In a statement about his latest project, the album is “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity.”

The statement continues, “Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry,” as reported by Billboard.

Aside from his music career, Jin also appeared in Netflix’s variety show series Kian’s Bizarre B&B. The unscripted show follows Jiin, Kian (a webtoon artist and entertainer), and Ji Ye-eun (SNL Korea comedian) as they try to manage a bed-and-breakfast on Ullendo Island.

Jin is the last BTS member to release a solo album and embark on a solo tour, mainly because he was the first to enlist in the military. While his bandmates pursued their solo projects before enlisting, Jin is doing his after. No news yet on when BTS will resume their group activities since Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are still serving in the military.