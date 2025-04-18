Listen To Win: The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour
Friday, August 15th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami With Playboi Carti And Mike Dean Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show! The Weeknd is a Grammy-winning R&B/pop…
Friday, August 15th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami With Playboi Carti And Mike Dean
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
The Weeknd is a Grammy-winning R&B/pop artist from Toronto, Ontario. He first gained recognition in 2009 after releasing music anonymously and sparked international acclaim with his 2011 breakthrough mixtapes House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence. The Weeknd’s albums Beauty Behind the Madness (2015) and Starboy (2016) established him as a pop phenomenon, earning multiple Grammy Awards and producing chart-topping hits like "Can't Feel My Face." His 2020 album After Hours became his fourth set to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2021, he performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, further cementing his status as a global pop superstar. His sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on January 31, 2025.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 4/21/25 - 4/25/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $199
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation