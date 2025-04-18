Listen To Win: The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour

The Weeknd is a Grammy-winning R&B/pop artist from Toronto, Ontario. He first gained recognition in 2009 after releasing music anonymously and sparked international acclaim with his 2011 breakthrough mixtapes House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence. The Weeknd’s albums Beauty Behind the Madness (2015) and Starboy (2016) established him as a pop phenomenon, earning multiple Grammy Awards and producing chart-topping hits like "Can't Feel My Face." His 2020 album After Hours became his fourth set to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2021, he performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show, further cementing his status as a global pop superstar. His sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on January 31, 2025.