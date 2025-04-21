I can't believe that opening day of Universal Orlando's newest theme park is only a month away, and Epic Universe's Dark Universe is a gothic playground for monster fans.

I was invited up to Epic Universe for a media preview weekend earlier this month and was absolutely blown away by the park. Let's just say that it lives up to its name in every way. Each world is completely different from the next, offering up a fully immersive experience in each. It's hard to say which was my favorite because they're all so unique. This park truly has something for everyone and if you're a fan of Universal's Classic Monsters, you are going to love Dark Universe.

Epic Universe’s Dark Universe Is A Gothic Playground For Monster Fans

Dark Universe is just one of the five new worlds at Epic Universe with a focus on Universal's monsters and the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein. The castle is unbelievable, the theming in general is so gothic and creepy and you never know you you may see wandering around.

When it comes to rides, you'll find two in Dark Universe: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf. Unfortunately the day I was there, still being in technical rehearsal, I wasn't able to ride Monsters Unchained, but everyone I've talked to that did said it's a favorite. It's a dark ride with animatronics that look absolutely insane. Curse of the Werewolf is a family-friendly spinning roller coaster.

There's some fun dining options in Dark Universe as well. My favorite was The Burning Blade Tavern that actually ignites a few times each hour. There is also Das Steakhouse and DeLacey's Cottage, all three are quick service restaurants.

As much as I enjoyed this world during the day, I really can't wait to go back and see it at night.