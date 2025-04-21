Four Popular Food Spots to Close at Southwest Florida Airport

Four major eateries shut down at Southwest Florida International Airport's main terminal near Concourse C on April 19, 2025. Nathan's, Quiznos, Shula's Bar & Grill, and Starbucks close as construction begins on a big terminal upgrade.

The first stage of work will shrink food choices in pre-security zones. Two Dunkin' shops by Concourses B and D will stay open for hungry travelers who have yet to pass through security.

Jose Cuervo Tequileria will stock premade meals. Coastal News plans to boost its selection of quick bites and drinks. A new food kiosk is available at Door 2 in baggage claim.

After security, it's business as usual. Each concourse keeps its full mix of places to eat and drink. The Port Authority confirms no changes to post-security spots.

By 2026, more spots will open their doors. Ford's Garage brings local flavor, while Gulf Coast Provisions and Air Margaritaville add variety. New shops include Sanibel Market and Coastal Expressions.

New dining spots will pop up through 2027. Soon, travelers can try Popeyes, Shula Burger, Key Lime Bistro, plus a brand-new Starbucks.