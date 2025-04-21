Everyone dreams of wealth and success and psychic Deborah Graham joined The WiLD Bunch to discuss her six psychic secrets to manifest both.

When it comes to being successful there are a lot of things that can play into it. You can talk to some people who grinded it out for years before anything happened, some that say it was a matter of luck, and some people are still waiting for it. But psychic Deborah Graham, host of TLC's The Psychic Matchmaker, and host of the podcast The Psychic Connection with Deborah Graham, shared her six secrets to manifest wealth and success.

Psychic Deborah Graham Joins The WiLD Bunch To Discuss Her Secrets To Wealth And Success

April is Financial Literacy Month, so we thought it would be perfect to have psychic Deborah Graham on the show to talk about her six psychic secrets to manifest wealth and success. I love that idea that you can make it happen with a few tips and tricks.

#1 is to pay it forward whether it be a drive-thru or being there for someone who needs it, because it opens up the law of attraction. #2 is to manifest what you want in your career and your finances and you'll be amazed at what will start to happen. #3 is to add a money tree to your home or workplace to attract positive financial energy. #4 is to break free from your old financial trouble and the "poor me" attitude and visualize new patterns of wealth and prosperity. #5 is to avoid making any big decisions while Mercury is in retrograde. And finally #6 is to align yourself with positive thinkers and successful people.

Last year around Valentine's Day we had psychic Deborah Graham on the show and based on just someone's name and birthday, she was able to tell them what was in store for their love life. This time, based on just that information, she did a few readings, even helping one caller named Luke decide to start a new business.