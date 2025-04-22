ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

L.L.Bean Opens First Florida Store at UTC Mall With $10,000 YMCA Gift

The outdoor brand L.L.Bean will open its doors at University Town Center in Sarasota on May 9, marking its first step into Florida and its 19th state expansion. At 8:45 a.m., staff…

Rebecca Allen
Tom Morrison sorts boxed orders in the L.L. Bean shipping center
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The outdoor brand L.L.Bean will open its doors at University Town Center in Sarasota on May 9, marking its first step into Florida and its 19th state expansion.

At 8:45 a.m., staff will cut the ribbon at the new 17,000-square-foot location on 111 North Cattleman Road. The event brings local leaders and YMCA staff together as L.L.Bean donates $10,000 to the Sarasota City YMCA, funding summer camp spots for kids who need help.

"Sarasota is a natural fit for L.L.Bean. With year-round sunshine and a strong connection to the outdoors, this community reflects our purpose to enable everyone to experience the restorative benefits of being outside," said Kenon Mitchell, L.L.Bean district manager, to Tampa Bay Times.

The first 100 shoppers on May 9 and May 10 will receive a $50 gift card. Lines start at 6 a.m. both days. Kids can snap photos with the famous Bootmobile during two days of fun activities.

Back in 1912, Leon Leonwood Bean started with one small shop in Maine. Now, after more than a century, his family still runs the business, which has grown to over 50 stores nationwide.

L.L. BeanShopping
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
TikTok Star Danae Hays Lands on Billboard Charts & Headed For Fort Myers
Local NewsTikTok Star Danae Hays Lands on Billboard Charts & Headed For Fort MyersRebecca Allen
Beloved Mucky Duck Kicks off Rebuild To Welcome Guests Back for 2025 Season
Trending LocallyBeloved Mucky Duck Kicks off Rebuild To Welcome Guests Back for 2025 SeasonRebecca Allen
As it turns out, where you grew up or currently live could somehow impact the kind of books that you like to read.
Local NewsFlorida is Obsessed With These BooksAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect