L.L.Bean Opens First Florida Store at UTC Mall With $10,000 YMCA Gift

The outdoor brand L.L.Bean will open its doors at University Town Center in Sarasota on May 9, marking its first step into Florida and its 19th state expansion.

At 8:45 a.m., staff will cut the ribbon at the new 17,000-square-foot location on 111 North Cattleman Road. The event brings local leaders and YMCA staff together as L.L.Bean donates $10,000 to the Sarasota City YMCA, funding summer camp spots for kids who need help.

"Sarasota is a natural fit for L.L.Bean. With year-round sunshine and a strong connection to the outdoors, this community reflects our purpose to enable everyone to experience the restorative benefits of being outside," said Kenon Mitchell, L.L.Bean district manager, to Tampa Bay Times.

The first 100 shoppers on May 9 and May 10 will receive a $50 gift card. Lines start at 6 a.m. both days. Kids can snap photos with the famous Bootmobile during two days of fun activities.