ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

TikTok Star Danae Hays Lands on Billboard Charts & Headed For Fort Myers

Rising star Danae Hays shot to No. 5 on Country Global iTunes and No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Digital Sales with Rode Hard. The singer from Alabama has built a massive following…

Rebecca Allen

Rising star Danae Hays shot to No. 5 on Country Global iTunes and No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Sales with Rode Hard. The singer from Alabama has built a massive following — 3.6 million strong — with her content reaching nearly 2 billion views.

She's proven herself a triple threat in entertainment. While filming Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper this spring, she also wrapped up work on Summer Camp. She's worked with notable actors like Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Josh Peck.

When tickets dropped for her first comedy tour, they sold out quickly. Her act mixes twangy music spoofs with sharp character work that draws from her Southern background.

Danae Hays will be performing at Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on May 30, 2025, bringing The First Time Tour south. Tickets are available now.

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallDanae Hays
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Tom Morrison sorts boxed orders in the L.L. Bean shipping center
Local NewsL.L.Bean Opens First Florida Store at UTC Mall With $10,000 YMCA GiftRebecca Allen
Beloved Mucky Duck Kicks off Rebuild To Welcome Guests Back for 2025 Season
Trending LocallyBeloved Mucky Duck Kicks off Rebuild To Welcome Guests Back for 2025 SeasonRebecca Allen
As it turns out, where you grew up or currently live could somehow impact the kind of books that you like to read.
Local NewsFlorida is Obsessed With These BooksAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect