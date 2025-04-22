TikTok Star Danae Hays Lands on Billboard Charts & Headed For Fort Myers

Rising star Danae Hays shot to No. 5 on Country Global iTunes and No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Sales with Rode Hard. The singer from Alabama has built a massive following — 3.6 million strong — with her content reaching nearly 2 billion views.

She's proven herself a triple threat in entertainment. While filming Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper this spring, she also wrapped up work on Summer Camp. She's worked with notable actors like Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Josh Peck.

When tickets dropped for her first comedy tour, they sold out quickly. Her act mixes twangy music spoofs with sharp character work that draws from her Southern background.