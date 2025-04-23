Beyoncé Stadium Tour Has Tons of Empty Seats Even After Sky-High Initial Prices Are Lowered

Beyoncé's upcoming Cowboy Carter & the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour is facing some unforeseen obstacles as it gets closer to its Apr. 28 launch at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. After hearing reports of demand through the roof, thousands of tickets are still on sale across major U.S. cities, and ticket prices are dropping significantly, with increasingly unhappy fans.

For the opening night in Los Angeles, over 3,200 standard tickets are still available, with resale prices dipping as low as $35. Subsequent shows in the city show similar trends, each with more than 3,800 unsold seats. The situation is mirrored in other locations: the final night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey has over 5,500 tickets remaining, and the July 14 concert in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has more than 5,800 unsold seats, including over half of the premium floor sections.

This news has created outrage among fans who bought tickets in the first sale, during which the prices were much higher because of the dynamic pricing strategies. One fan tweeted on X: "i'm a beyonce fan and this angers me so much. i bought my ticket when they first dropped and they were over $700 each due to dynamic pricing…and now they're so much cheaper i feel like she scammed me."

Ticket prices for the tour have varied considerably, ranging from $149 to over $1,100, depending on the venue and seating options. The most expensive tickets are for shows in Washington, D.C., while the least expensive are for Saint-Denis concerts in France.

Noting the standard peaks and troughs in large-scale tours, Live Nation insists that 94% of tickets have sold. But the apparent number of seats left unsold has drawn skepticism from fans and industry watchers.