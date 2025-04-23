I always love trying new things and when I heard about a head spa in Fort Myers, I had to try it.

I go regularly for facials and I love getting massages, so when I saw an ad for a head spa, it piqued my interest. In the craziness of the world, I think it’s so important to fit in a little relaxation where you can. This was brand new to me, I had never heard of head spa before. After doing some research, I found out it is all the rage in many Asian countries like Korea, China and Japan. And now I know why.

One Trip To A Head Spa In Fort Myers And I’m Hooked

Maja Head Spa is located inside My Salon Suite off Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers.They have a location in Port Charlotte as well. When you walk in, it’s a calm environment with low lighting. You slide under the blankets while wrapped in a spa robe and it’s time to zen out. A head spa isn't just about washing hair. It is a full sensory experience that includes a scalp, face, neck, shoulder, arm and hand massage. Plus aromatherapy and treatments designed to improve hair and scalp health. I got my head spa done by the owner Stephanie and I don’t know what kind of tools she was using on my head, but it was so relaxing. My favorite was the water halo. She put it on my hairline and my forehead and it was the most heavenly feeling ever.

Not only do I think head spa is great for scalp and hair health, but talk about stress relief. To be able to just zen out for an hour was fabulous. And we all know that a break from the chaos of everyday life is necessary sometimes.

Prices start at $75 and you can find more info and make an appointment for yourself here