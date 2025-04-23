Reese’s PB&J Cups: The Sweetest Betrayal of My Diet

Reese’s PB&J Cups have broken me. Okay, so here’s the deal. My name is Budman, and I have a problem. A sweet, creamy, chocolatey problem. I’m addicted to Reese’s. Not in a “haha I like candy” kind of way. No, I mean full-blown, hide-them-in-the-back-of-the-freezer-and-eat-‘em-when-everyone’s-asleep kinda way.

But recently, life hit me with the worst plot twist ever. My doctor looked me dead in the eye and said, “No more sugar.” Like, excuse me? No more sugar? In THIS economy?!

I tried, I really did. I gave it the ol’ college try. Passed by the candy aisle. Ignored the checkout counter traps. Said no to Big Cups, King Size, and even the ones with the little crunchy bits in them. I was proud of myself. I was strong.

Then Reese’s went and dropped the nuclear bomb of candy temptations. Peanut Butter & Jelly Reese’s Cups.

Like, come on. Are you serious? Reese’s PB&J? The world’s greatest sandwich just became the world’s greatest candy? That’s just not fair. It's cheating. That’s like putting cheat codes into my diet. And the worst part? They didn’t just make one kind. Oh no. These mad scientists dropped TWO flavors: grape and strawberry.

Reese’s PB&J Cups Broke Me:

So naturally, I caved. I went to the store and there they were. Front display. Spotlighted like the Holy Grail. I snatched one of each and made a beeline home.

This was a mission of Reese’s PB&J secrecy. I couldn’t let my daughter see—she’d rat me out to her mom and then Marija would find out and I’d never hear the end of it. So I hid. Like a candy ninja.

First up: Reese’s PB&J Grape. I took one bite and heard angels. Like, real choir music. The peanut butter and chocolate were already perfect, but that little burst of grape jelly? Bro. That’s some next-level stuff. Then I tried the Reese’s PB&J Strawberry, and I swear I saw colors I’ve never seen before. Bright, fruity, magical colors. It was like PB&J recess in my mouth.