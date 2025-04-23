Southwest Florida Airport Changes Access Routes During Terminal Expansion

Starting April 23 at 8 p.m., Southwest Florida International Airport will block off Concourse C for its terminal expansion project. Flyers must now take new paths in the ticket area to find their gates.

The first stage includes 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled spaces. The team at Parsons Corporation aims to speed up security by putting all checkpoints in one spot.

"We are honored to support the Lee County Port Authority to ensure the successful delivery of Phase 1 of the transformative Terminal Expansion Project," said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons, to the Business Observer.

Door 2 in the east atrium provides access to Concourses B and C. Delta and WestJet customers must walk through the east ticket area. Concourse D can only be accessed at Door 5 in the west atrium.

Several concession spots closed on April 19 — Nathan's Famous, Quiznos, Shula's Bar & Grill, and Starbucks in the main area are permanently closed. Dunkin' is still open near Concourses B and D.

Clear markers will point the way to new routes. If you're flying Concourse C, the airport staff suggests coming earlier than usual.