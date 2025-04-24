This Day in Top 40 History: April 24

April 24 is deep into Spring with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in full swing. This festival features top-notch headliners and emerging pop, adult contemporary, and rap artists, with performances scheduled for April 24. There were also chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as notable performances on this day in Top 40 music history.

Cultural Milestones

Plenty of cultural milestones that occurred on April 24 altered the music industry, including:

1993: Farm Aid VI was held in Ames, Iowa, to support farmers struggling financially due to the damage caused by massive flooding. Bryan Adams, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Bruce Hornsby were some of the performers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the great performances by top pop stars that happened on April 24:

2015: Demi Lovato played at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during her Demi World Tour. This pop star sang hits such as "Really Don't Care" and "Don't Forget/Catch Me."

2016: Fans were thrilled to see Calvin Harris, Sia, and Major Lazer headline the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Other top performers included Beach House, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and Cold War Kids.

2021: Top Billboard Hot 100 pop songs included "Leave the Door Open" by Bruno Mars, "Peaches" by Justin Bieber, "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, and "Levitating" by Dua Lipa.

2022: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headliners included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd. Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and Megan Thee Stallion also performed on this day.

2022: Pop singer Ed Sheeran performed at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, Ireland for his +–=÷x Tour. He sang "Shivers: and "Castle on the Hill solo and "Tides" and "BLOW." with the full band.

2024: Nicki Minaj performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Minaj is known to collaborate on songs with other pop and adult contemporary stars, such as Chris Brown, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

Nicki Minaj performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Minaj is known to collaborate on songs with other pop and adult contemporary stars, such as Chris Brown, Drake, and Lil Wayne. 2024: Irish pop star Hozier played at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a stop during his Unreal Unearth Tour. Hozier's biggest hits include "Too Sweet" and "Take Me to Church."