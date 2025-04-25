If you want to feel like a kid inside your favorite video game, you need to check out Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe.

Epic Universe at Universal Orlando opens in less than a month, on May 22. Earlier this month I was invited for a media preview, along with other radio stations from all over the country. It was amazing being able to spend the whole day checking out the park and the new worlds inside. If you're a fan of Super Nintendo and Mario Brothers, you will absolutely love Super Nintendo World.

Level Up Your Fun At Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World

Every world inside Epic Universe is so different from the next, so it's hard for me to pick a favorite. However, Super Nintendo World is the the most interactive. it all starts when you enter the portal, which is a green warp pipe and when you come out on the other side, your mind will be blown. You will feel like you're inside the actual video game. I highly recommend purchasing a Power-Up band which will allow you to interact with everything from punching question mark blocks to unlocking different challenges and collecting stamps and coins. There is so much to do and see, you could spend a lot of time in there just walking around and exploring. Plus, fun meet-and-greets too.

Marija/BBGI

This world is one that actually has 2 worlds inside: Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country. My favorite ride at Epic Universe is inside Super Nintendo World: Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. If you love the game, you'll love this ride. You get a fun Mario hat with AR googles and the ride takes you through iconic courses where you're playing along as you're riding. It is such a blast. There's also a cute slow moving ride called Yoshi's Adventure. If you want something a bit more thrilling, head into Donkey Kong Country for a rollercoaster called Mine-Kart Madness.

Inside Epic Universe there are a lot of fun dining options and inside Super Nintendo World, you'll find a great variety. Toadstool Cafe is a quick service restaurant serving up Mario and Luigi burgers, along with other sandwiches, soups and salads. The Bubbly Barrel serves up tropical drinks, Yoshi's Snack Island features juices and other beverages and Turbo Boost Treats has your favorite race day snacks.