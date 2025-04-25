Sophie Turner Shares Cryptic Post—Is It Over with Peregrine Pearson?

Is there trouble in paradise? Sophie Turner, who's been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, is in the news again. But not because of PDA packed pics or sweet birthday greetings. Rather, the Game of Thrones star’s recent social media activities sparked breakup rumors.

Sophie Turner: "Tutto Passa"

Page Six reported that Turner has unfollowed Pearson on social media. She also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories that read “tutto passa,” which is Italian for “everything passes” or "everything flows."

Turner and Pearson have been together since November 2023, about two months after her ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce.

A quick check of her Instagram account shows that past photos of her and Pearson are still visible. However, this isn’t necessarily an indication that all is well between the two—further scrolling reveals that photos of her and Jonas are still up as well.

The last visible post featuring Pearson was from October 2024, when she shared a carousel of photos for his birthday. She captioned it, “Happy Birthday my angel pie. 30, flirty and thriving.”

Before Pearson, Turner was famously married to Joe Jonas. The two began dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They were first married in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2019, followed by a second ceremony in Paris, France, the following month. In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce. The exes confirmed the news via Instagram, stating that the divorce was a mutual decision.

However, Turner later sued her ex-husband to allow their daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, to return to the U.K., even though both children were born in the U.S. The couple had previously registered the U.K. as their permanent residence before the divorce. They reached a temporary custody agreement, and in September 2024, their divorce was finalized.

In 2024, Jonas had a brief relationship with model Stormi Bree. Before Bree, and even before Turner, he dated a string of high-profile stars, including Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato, and Taylor Swift (yes, that infamous breakup Swift referenced in a song as “the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18”).