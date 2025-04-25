Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman Set to Be Subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s $400M Court Fight

Blake Lively has launched a lawsuit against her co-star and director of "It Ends With Us," Justin Baldoni, for sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. The lawsuit has escalated as sources inform that due to their close ties to Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman will likely be subpoenaed as witnesses.

First filed under the name "Vanzan Inc." in September 2024, the lawsuit allowed Lively's team to investigate internal communications from Baldoni's publicists. These communications showed a plan to 'destroy' Lively's reputation, prompting Lively's legal team to say: "This lawsuit has uncovered the Wayfarer Parties' documented plan — in their own words, in their texts — to 'destroy' Blake Lively, a plan they executed without transparency, disclosure, or notice to Ms. Lively or the public, acting instead in a manner they believed was 'untraceable.'"

Baldoni has denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for defamation and civil extortion. Baldoni's legal team has claimed that Lively's allegations are part of an elaborate plan to obtain creative control for a film over which Lively had no rights.

Taylor Swift's relationship to this case is related to the fact that Lively is very close to Swift, whom, according to reports, Lively relied on to influence the production of the film, including who is cast in it. Lively mentioned Swift's support during the filmmaking process, stating, "She was with me throughout this whole process, so I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me".