Family Initiative Autism Support Gala Helps 100 Families on Waiting List

A recent awards gala in Fort Myers raised funds for local autism services. The Family Initiative Autism Acceptance event marked five years of backing autism programs across Southwest Florida.

"This event means the world to me," said Vanessa Rivera to WINK News. Her son Emmanuel, now 14, got his autism diagnosis at age 3.

At Thrive Academy, run by the organization, students like Emmanuel find their path. His mother shared his progress with pride.

"He's caught up to his age group in school, mastering skills that usually take years to learn," Rivera said. "I once thought such progress was impossible."

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to autism affecting one in 31 children. This stark figure shows the pressing need for more local support.

"Our funding goes straight to helping more families in this area," said Anjali VanDrie, who serves as vice president and co-founded Family Initiative.

David Brown, who leads as president and co-founder of Family Initiative, spoke about growing demands. "Almost 100 families are still waiting to access our services," he said.