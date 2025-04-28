Fort Myers Beach Plans $11.5M Pier Rebuild With Community Feedback

County officials have revealed plans to build a pier twice the size of the one Hurricane Ian destroyed at Fort Myers Beach. The $11.5 million project has passed its midway point in design, with plans moving toward the final stages.

After submitting permit requests in September 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started asking what people think. The project will use a mix of FEMA aid and local tourist development taxes to fund construction.

"That's part of the experience of coming to Fort Myers, is the pier, and walking out and having a nice, beautiful night like tonight," said Sarah Pool, who was visiting the beach with friends, to Fox 4 News.

The design phase costs exceed $1 million. Workers will start building in late 2026, with the project taking about 12 months to finish.